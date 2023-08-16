Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

KABUL, Aug 15: Afghanistan's Taliban government on Tuesday marked the second anniversary of their return to power with celebrations and a public holiday, saying "no invader" would be allowed to threaten the country.
Flags of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan -- the Taliban's formal name for the country -- fluttered at security checkpoints across the capital Kabul, which fell on August 15, 2021 after the US-backed government collapsed and its leaders fled into exile.
In the two years since, Taliban authorities have imposed their strict interpretation of Islam, with women bearing the brunt of laws the United Nations has termed "gender apartheid".
A statement from the authorities hailed a victory that was able to "pave the way for the establishment of the Islamic system in Afghanistan".
"The conquest of Kabul proved once again that no one can control the proud nation of Afghanistan" and that "no invader will be allowed to threaten the independence and freedom" of the country, it said.

Hundreds of Taliban supporters, from elderly men to young boys, gathered near the abandoned US embassy building, one of the many that now stands empty -- the Taliban government is still not formally recognised by any other country.

US-made military vehicles, claimed by the new Taliban rulers when they were left behind by international forces after a weeks-long chaotic withdrawal, rolled past the ajar gates of the fortified embassy walls.

Some of the men in the crowd carried their weapons, while others snapped smiling selfies as anthems blared and vendors sold the Taliban movement's white flag inscribed with the Islamic declaration of faith.

In the city of Herat in the west, a crowd of Taliban supporters chanted: "Death to the Europeans, death to the Westerners, long live the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, death to the Americans."

In Kandahar, the cradle of the Taliban movement and from where reclusive Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada rules by decree, a military parade was cancelled then moved to a military compound, officials told journalists.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65
Modi says working to end ethnic violence in Manipur
Kim, Putin exchange letters, vow stronger ties
Georgia prosecutor says she wants to hold Trump trial within six months
Trump slams 'rigged' indictment after Georgia charges
Struck military industries in Ukraine overnight: Russia
35 dead after blast at Russian fuel station


Latest News
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Three held with 40-kg hemp in Gazipur
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft