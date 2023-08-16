Modi says working to end ethnic violence in Manipur





NEW DELHI, Aug 15: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that his government was working to end ethnic clashes in the country's remote northeast that have killed more than 150 people since May.Political opponents have condemned Modi for failing to halt violence in the state of Manipur, while rights groups say his Hindu-nationalist party has fanned the flames of the conflict.But speaking from New Delhi's imposing Red Fort for his annual Independence Day address, Modi said the conflict had abated and the relative peace in recent days "must continue"."This will pave the way for a resolution -- it can only be found through peace," he said."All Indians are with the people in Manipur and the state and central governments are working for peace."At least 152 people have been killed in Manipur since armed clashes broke out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.The state has fractured along ethnic lines, with rival militias setting up blockades to keep out members of the opposing community.Tens of thousands of additional soldiers have been rushed from elsewhere to patrol towns and highways, and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across Manipur.Human Rights Watch has accused state authorities in Manipur, which is governed by Modi's party, of facilitating the conflict with "divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism". �AFP