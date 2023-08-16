Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Modi says working to end ethnic violence in Manipur

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

NEW DELHI, Aug 15: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday that his government was working to end ethnic clashes in the country's remote northeast that have killed more than 150 people since May.
Political opponents have condemned Modi for failing to halt violence in the state of Manipur, while rights groups say his Hindu-nationalist party has fanned the flames of the conflict.
But speaking from New Delhi's imposing Red Fort for his annual Independence Day address, Modi said the conflict had abated and the relative peace in recent days "must continue".
"This will pave the way for a resolution -- it can only be found through peace," he said.
"All Indians are with the people in Manipur and the state and central governments are working for peace."
At least 152 people have been killed in Manipur since armed clashes broke out between the predominantly Hindu Meitei majority and the mainly Christian Kuki community.
The state has fractured along ethnic lines, with rival militias setting up blockades to keep out members of the opposing community.
Tens of thousands of additional soldiers have been rushed from elsewhere to patrol towns and highways, and a curfew and internet shutdown remain in force across Manipur.
Human Rights Watch has accused state authorities in Manipur, which is governed by Modi's party, of facilitating the conflict with "divisive policies that promote Hindu majoritarianism".    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65
Modi says working to end ethnic violence in Manipur
Kim, Putin exchange letters, vow stronger ties
Georgia prosecutor says she wants to hold Trump trial within six months
Trump slams 'rigged' indictment after Georgia charges
Struck military industries in Ukraine overnight: Russia
35 dead after blast at Russian fuel station


Latest News
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Three held with 40-kg hemp in Gazipur
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft