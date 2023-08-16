Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:10 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Trump slams 'rigged' indictment after Georgia charges

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77

ATLANTA, Aug 15: Former US president Donald Trump on Tuesday slammed what he called a "rigged" indictment brought against him on racketeering charges in the state of Georgia.
"Sounds rigged to me!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Why didn't they indict 2.5 years ago? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch hunt!"
Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges of racketeering and a string of election crimes after a sprawling, two-year probe into his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden in Georgia.
The case -- relying on laws typically used to bring down mobsters -- is the fourth targeting the 77-year-old Republican this year.
In a statement, Trump's lawyers took issue with the "leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated", in what they say has been a "flawed and unconstitutional" process, a complaint Trump also alluded to in his post.     �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Afghanistan's Taliban govt marks two years since return to power
Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65
Modi says working to end ethnic violence in Manipur
Kim, Putin exchange letters, vow stronger ties
Georgia prosecutor says she wants to hold Trump trial within six months
Trump slams 'rigged' indictment after Georgia charges
Struck military industries in Ukraine overnight: Russia
35 dead after blast at Russian fuel station


Latest News
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Three held with 40-kg hemp in Gazipur
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft