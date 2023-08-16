Video
Atletico hit three to take early Liga lead

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66

MADRID, AUG 15: Atletico Madrid wrapped up the opening round of the Spanish Liga season by jumping to the top of the table with a 3-1 home victory over promoted Granada.

Alvaro Morata gave the hosts the lead seven minutes into first-half injury time.

Cesar Azpilicueta, on his Atletico debut, crossed and Malaga centre-back Jesus Vallejo mis-timed his clearing header nodding the ball straight to the unmarked Morata, who fired home.

Malaga levelled on 63 minutes after Yannick Carrasco lost the ball trying to dribble out of defence. Gonzalo Villar drilled a cross into the goalmouth where Samu Omorodion lifted a first-time shot into the roof of the net.

Carrasco atoned with a simple assist five minutes later, rolling a short pass square to Depay who lashed a shot home from 25 metres.

"It's an awesome goal," said Atletico boss Diego Simeone. "I'm happy for him, because he has been working very hard and knows he has to make an effort to compete for a place."

Both teams went close, before Marcos Llorente picked up a loose ball in the box and wriggled past two defenders to end the match by poking a third goal home in the ninth minute of added time. "It was  hard work because Granada played a good game," said Simeone.    �AFP



Atletico hit three to take early Liga lead
