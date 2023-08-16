ManU punish wasteful Wolves for winning Premier League start





Wolves had seen manager Julen Lopetegui walk out less than a week before the new campaign, but dominated for long spells at Old Trafford.

A combination of wasteful finishing and new United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept the visitors at bay until Varane headed in 14 minutes from time.

Onana was lucky to escape when he punched Sasa Kalajdzic as he flapped at a cross deep into stoppage time and VAR did not intervene.

"It looked like the keeper nearly took our forward's head off," said Wolves boss Gary O'Neil. "I think it is a foul. You go for the ball and clatter the player that hard. It is a penalty."

United clung on to get off to a winning start, in stark contrast to the two defeats that began Erik ten Hag's reign 12 months ago.

But the manner of the performance raises questions over whether United can pose a serious challenge for their first Premier League title in a decade.

"There is no easy game in the Premier League and definitely not Wolves," said Ten Hag.

"You have to fight in every game. We hope we'll be better on the ball in the next game."

United fans' wishes that a new season would start under new ownership have not been met with a sale process seemingly at a standstill.

The home support again showed their displeasure towards owners, the Glazer family, with a pre-match protest against the Americans and chants of "we want Glazers out" at kick-off.

That lingering uncertainty has not stopped another summer of big spending by the Red Devils.

Onana and midfielder Mason Mount were handed their debuts by Ten Hag, but new £64 million ($81 million) striker Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out by a back injury.

Wolves, by contrast, lost Lopetegui less six days ago due to a lack of funds in the transfer market.

O'Neil replaced the Spaniard tasked with repeating his heroics in keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League last season.

Wolves did not look like a club in crisis as they controlled the game, but suffered from a lack of a cutting edge up front.

Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha fired the best chances of the first-half just past the post. �AFP



