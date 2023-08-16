Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

ManU punish wasteful Wolves for winning Premier League start

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

MANCHESTER, AUG 15: Manchester United survived an onslaught from Wolves and huge claims for a late penalty to start the Premier League season with a 1-0 win thanks to Raphael Varane's header on Monday.
Wolves had seen manager Julen Lopetegui walk out less than a week before the new campaign, but dominated for long spells at Old Trafford.
A combination of wasteful finishing and new United goalkeeper Andre Onana kept the visitors at bay until Varane headed in 14 minutes from time.
Onana was lucky to escape when he punched Sasa Kalajdzic as he flapped at a cross deep into stoppage time and VAR did not intervene.
"It looked like the keeper nearly took our forward's head off," said Wolves boss Gary O'Neil. "I think it is a foul. You go for the ball and clatter the player that hard. It is a penalty."
O'Neil added that Premier League referees chief Jon Moss had contacted him after the game to apologise for the decision.
United clung on to get off to a winning start, in stark contrast to the two defeats that began Erik ten Hag's reign 12 months ago.
But the manner of the performance raises questions over whether United can pose a serious challenge for their first Premier League title in a decade.
"There is no easy game in the Premier League and definitely not Wolves," said Ten Hag.
"You have to fight in every game. We hope we'll be better on the ball in the next game."
United fans' wishes that a new season would start under new ownership have not been met with a sale process seemingly at a standstill.
The home support again showed their displeasure towards owners, the Glazer family, with a pre-match protest against the Americans and chants of "we want Glazers out" at kick-off.
That lingering uncertainty has not stopped another summer of big spending by the Red Devils.
Onana and midfielder Mason Mount were handed their debuts by Ten Hag, but new £64 million ($81 million) striker Rasmus Hojlund was ruled out by a back injury.
Wolves, by contrast, lost Lopetegui less six days ago due to a lack of funds in the transfer market.
O'Neil replaced the Spaniard tasked with repeating his heroics in keeping Bournemouth in the Premier League last season.
Wolves did not look like a club in crisis as they controlled the game, but suffered from a lack of a cutting edge up front.
Pablo Sarabia and Matheus Cunha fired the best chances of the first-half just past the post.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico hit three to take early Liga lead
ManU punish wasteful Wolves for winning Premier League start
England to host Zimbabwe for Test in 2025
Venus Williams upsets Veroninka Kudermetova in Cincinnati
Dhaka Abahani takes on Club Eagles today
Martino shrugs off Messi injury scare ahead of Miami semi
We haven't seen Mahmudullah's last yet: Khaled Mahmud Sujon
ManC defender Lewis signs new five-year contract


Latest News
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Three held with 40-kg hemp in Gazipur
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft