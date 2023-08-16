Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

We haven't seen Mahmudullah's last yet: Khaled Mahmud Sujon

Junior Tamim can be first priority as Senior Tamims replacement

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88
Sports Reporter

We haven't seen Mahmudullah's last yet: Khaled Mahmud Sujon

We haven't seen Mahmudullah's last yet: Khaled Mahmud Sujon

Former Bangladesh captain and BCB's Director Khaled Mahmud Sujon sees no possibility of Mahmudullah's inclusion in World Cup squad but he doesn't want to believe that it'll be the end of the career of this versatile player.

"I must not say that we have seen his last," Sujon told journalists on Tuesday at Mirpur. "He's still a fighter. He was dropped may be for team combination or whatever the reason is, it's nothing to be broken down".

Mahmudullah, 37, represented Bangladesh in 218 ODIs and is 50 runs away from 5,000-run milestone. He is a proven Bangladesh performer in World Cup, who hit twin centuries in 2015 World Cup that helped Bangladesh to reach to the quarter finals of that event. The right arm nonetheless, was dropped from the home and away series against Ireland, who opted away from home series against Afghanistan for performing Hajj Pilgrimage.

He however, was not considered for the forthcoming Asia Cup and is likely not to be considered for the World Cup squad as well. Sujon admitted the fact and said, "His playing In the World Cup is of course, challenging".

Sujon wants see Mahmudullah continue playing. He further said, "Why his career could be end with this World Cup? We have a lot of matches in front. He scored 17.6 in Yo Yo test. So, he can prepare himself for one more year."

"He is still a BCB's contracted player. So, I do believe that he'll keep on sportsmanship attitude, will fight with the self. Once you are a cricketer, you are always a cricketer. He'll be in the pipeline till he is not saying that he retiring," Sujon added.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal stepped down and is not going to play in the Asia Cup. The BCB picked Naim Sheikh and uncapped Tanzid Tamim as the replacements of Tamim Sr. Naim had been a regular face in Bangladesh T20i side in recent past and is yet to prove him in ODIs while Tamim Jr. had been outstanding in recent Emerging Asia Cup, who was also an important cog of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team. Is Tanzid Tamim going to replace Tamim Iqbal in Asia Cup?

"He certainly has possibility to play in the Asia Cup," replied Sujon. "In fact, he can be the first priority as the Liton Das's opening partner".

"If he can play his own game, he'll be able to give Bangladesh a good start," he expressed his belief.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Atletico hit three to take early Liga lead
ManU punish wasteful Wolves for winning Premier League start
England to host Zimbabwe for Test in 2025
Venus Williams upsets Veroninka Kudermetova in Cincinnati
Dhaka Abahani takes on Club Eagles today
Martino shrugs off Messi injury scare ahead of Miami semi
We haven't seen Mahmudullah's last yet: Khaled Mahmud Sujon
ManC defender Lewis signs new five-year contract


Latest News
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Three held with 40-kg hemp in Gazipur
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft