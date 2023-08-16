

We haven't seen Mahmudullah's last yet: Khaled Mahmud Sujon



"I must not say that we have seen his last," Sujon told journalists on Tuesday at Mirpur. "He's still a fighter. He was dropped may be for team combination or whatever the reason is, it's nothing to be broken down".



Mahmudullah, 37, represented Bangladesh in 218 ODIs and is 50 runs away from 5,000-run milestone. He is a proven Bangladesh performer in World Cup, who hit twin centuries in 2015 World Cup that helped Bangladesh to reach to the quarter finals of that event. The right arm nonetheless, was dropped from the home and away series against Ireland, who opted away from home series against Afghanistan for performing Hajj Pilgrimage.

He however, was not considered for the forthcoming Asia Cup and is likely not to be considered for the World Cup squad as well. Sujon admitted the fact and said, "His playing In the World Cup is of course, challenging".



Sujon wants see Mahmudullah continue playing. He further said, "Why his career could be end with this World Cup? We have a lot of matches in front. He scored 17.6 in Yo Yo test. So, he can prepare himself for one more year."



"He is still a BCB's contracted player. So, I do believe that he'll keep on sportsmanship attitude, will fight with the self. Once you are a cricketer, you are always a cricketer. He'll be in the pipeline till he is not saying that he retiring," Sujon added.



Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal stepped down and is not going to play in the Asia Cup. The BCB picked Naim Sheikh and uncapped Tanzid Tamim as the replacements of Tamim Sr. Naim had been a regular face in Bangladesh T20i side in recent past and is yet to prove him in ODIs while Tamim Jr. had been outstanding in recent Emerging Asia Cup, who was also an important cog of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team. Is Tanzid Tamim going to replace Tamim Iqbal in Asia Cup?



"He certainly has possibility to play in the Asia Cup," replied Sujon. "In fact, he can be the first priority as the Liton Das's opening partner".



"If he can play his own game, he'll be able to give Bangladesh a good start," he expressed his belief.



