ManC defender Lewis signs new five-year contract







Lewis made 23 appearances for City last season as Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.



The 18-year-old, who can play as a full-back or in midfield, joined City's academy as an eight-year-old and progressed through the youth ranks into Guardiola's squad.

England Under-21 international Lewis, who started in the champions' season-opening win at Burnley on Friday, is now contracted to City until at least 2028.



"It's been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true," Lewis said.



"As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it's the only place I've wanted to be.



"To know I'm going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can't wait to keep working and keep improving." �AFP

