Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:08 AM
ManC defender Lewis signs new five-year contract

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

LONDON, AUG 15: Manchester City's promising young defender Rico Lewis signed a "dream" five-year contract with the treble winners on Tuesday.

Lewis made 23 appearances for City last season as Pep Guardiola's side lifted the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

The 18-year-old, who can play as a full-back or in midfield, joined City's academy as an eight-year-old and progressed through the youth ranks into Guardiola's squad.

England Under-21 international Lewis, who started in the champions' season-opening win at Burnley on Friday, is now contracted to City until at least 2028.

"It's been an unbelievable year for me and now to sign this contract is a dream come true," Lewis said.

"As a City fan I can remember watching us winning trophies when I was young and it's the only place I've wanted to be.

"To know I'm going to be here until 2028 is fantastic and I can't wait to keep working and keep improving."    �AFP


