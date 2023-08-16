Video
IMF officials meet BB Gov to review reforms for credit release

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

A delegation of the International Monetary Fund has met Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder to check on the progress in financial sector reforms under a $4.7 billion loan programme.
The four-strong team for technical support visited the central bank headquarters in Dhaka on Sunday and they will meet officials again on Monday.
They are set to discuss net dollar reserves and liquidity in the banking sector.
The IMF delegation will meet the governor again on Aug 22 after meetings with central bank officials on Aug 16 and Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management on Aug 17.
Another IMF mission is set to visit Bangladesh in September before releasing the second instalment of the loan scheduled for October.
Central bank spokesman Mezbaul Haque said he did not have details of Sunday's meeting, but would talk about the matter after Monday's meeting.
Bangladesh applied to the IMF for a loan to stabilise the economy amid dwindling forex reserves and agreed to pursue reforms on certain issues.
Before and after receiving the first $476.2 million tranche in February, Bangladesh took several steps to reform the structure of its financial sector and its policies, including raising the price of power and gas and cutting subsidies at their recommendation.

It has continued the reforms after the initial round of funds came in.

Bangladesh's net foreign currency reserves, calculated in line with the IMF's formula, however, were lower in June than the target set in the loan programme.

Currently, gross reserves are hovering around $30 billion and fell below the mark several times.

The IMF said in a report on the loan programme that it expected Bangladesh's reserves to bounce back in FY24 to an estimated $34.2 billion.    �bdnews24.com
