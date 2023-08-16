India's L&T wins Hi-Tech IT Park construction deals in BD







India's multinational company Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction's Buildings & Factories (B&F) business has received an order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority for the construction of Hi-Tech IT Parks across four locations in Bangladesh, backed by EXIM Bank financing.The project's major components comprise seven-storey structural steel buildings at each location, totalling 1.2 million sq ft, The Hindu Business Line newspaper reported on Monday.The project entails essential systems such as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), Lifts, Electrical, Fire Fighting, Public Health Engineering, Networking & Security, and Building Management Systems, the company said in an exchange filing.