Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:07 AM
Home Business

Mahbubul Alam takes charge as FBCCI President

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Mahbubul Alam takes charge as FBCCI President

Mahbubul Alam takes charge as FBCCI President

Mahbubul Alam has formally taken charge as the President of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organisation of the country.

The transition took place on Monday as the outgoing Board of Directors (2021-23), led by Md Jashim Uddin, handed over the responsibilities to the new board at the FBCCI Icon, says a press release.

Vice President of the outgoing board and Vice President of Bangladesh Textbook Printing and Marketing Association Md Amin Helaly took charge as the Senior Vice-President of the new board.

Khairul Huda Chopol, president of Sunamganj Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, president of Gazipur Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Joshoda Jibon Deb Nath, president of Bangladesh Chamber of Industry, have taken over as vice presidents from the chamber group.

Shomi Kaiser, President of the E-Commerce Association of Bangladesh, Rashadul Hossain Chowdhury (Ronni), President of the Meiji Association of Bangladesh, and Md. Munir Hossain, President of the Exporters Association of Bangladesh took charge as the Vice Presidents from the association group, added the press release.
The new President expressed his commitment to bolster the trade and business of the country in the upcoming days. 'Our collective efforts will drive the growth of the private sector. I urge everyone's collaboration in this journey. As of today, we stand united, We will work together to foster economic growth and safeguard the private sector, he added.

He expressed his plan in opening a branch office in Old Dhaka. He shared his plan to set up a world trade centre in Dhaka.
Mahbubul Alam expressed several action plans of the new board for the upcoming days. Among them, forming a 21-member advisory committee which will include renowned economists, and chartered accountants, fostering the initiative for a smart web portal bringing all chamber associations under FBCCI, at least one standing committee meeting every three months.

The outgoing President Md Jashim Uddin said, "We've dedicated the past two years to elevating FBCCI to new horizons. Our strategic policy initiatives have propelled the business community and the private sector forward. I believe the incoming board will maintain this momentum."

The new Senior Vice President of FBCCI Md Amin Helaly, outgoing Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu also spoke on the occasion.

A total of 80 directors were elected for the 2023-25 Board, 40 each from the Chamber and the Association group. One president, One senior vice-president, and six vice-presidents are elected as office bearers among the Board of Directors.


