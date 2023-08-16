ZZTL sets up country's maiden ATM assembly plant Zara Zaman Technology Ltd. (ZZTL) inaugurated the country's first-ever ATM and CRM assembly plant at Bangabandhu Hi-Tech City in Kaliakoir, Gazipur on Sunday.





ZZTL is a leading technology company providing services for a decade in Alternate Delivery Channel, Contact Centre, Cyber Security, Switching and other Solutions delivery in Banking and Financial Sectors in Bangladesh.







Their diversified product line is enriched with Automated Teller Machine (ATM), Cash Recycler Machine (CRM), Real-time Cash Deposit Machine (RCDM), Smart Teller Machine (STM), Point of Sales (POS), etc. ZZTL presently provides service to over 35 of the nation's top banks.



G S M Jafarullah, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority was present as the Chief Guest along with other senior officials from GRG and ZZTL. Linda Lu, CEO of GRG Banking Equipment (HK) Co. Ltd. also attended the ceremony as the special guest.





Mridha Md. Arifuzzaman, Chairman of ZZTL, said "This is a big day in the history of Zara Zaman Technology Ltd. as we set up a milestone of setting up the first ever state-of-the-art ATM-CRM Machine Assembly plant in Bangladesh.







"The assembly plant will play a vital role in meeting the growing demand for ATMs-CRMs not only in the country but will also open doors to export in near future. We take pride in mentioning that, we have introduced the first ever Cash Recycler Machine (CRM), Real-time Cash Deposit Machine (RCDM), Smart Teller Machine (STM) and finally the First ever ATM & CRM Assembly Plant in this country."





Linda Lu, CEO of GRG Banking Equipment (HK) said "We are proud to cooperate with Zara Zaman Technology in Bangladesh for more than 10 years, with lots of successes and fruitfulness. Today, as we unveil this state-of-the-art assembly plant, we celebrate not only the assembly of machines but the assembly of ideas, skills, and aspirations that have propelled us to this remarkable milestone".





G S M Jafarullah, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, in his speech thanked the Chairman and CEO of both companies and also highlighted various technological initiatives taken by this Government. He is also hopeful that this venture will create employment opportunities, skill development of local resources, and also earn foreign currency for the country in the future.