Overdue industrial loans up by 20pc in 3 months







It revealed a concerning trend with the amount of overdue loans in the industrial sector reaching a new high of Tk 1,12,003 crore by the end of March 2023, up from Tk 93,813 crore in December 2022.



The loan amount indicates a debt that has passed its due date, meaning it should have been repaid by a certain time, but has not been paid yet. Economists said due to the current economic downturns, businesses may face reduced revenue and cash flow making it challenging for them to meet their loan repayment obligations.

The country's economy is grappling with an array of challenges, including high inflation, local currency depreciation, dollar shortage and energy crisis, which have collectively put an immense pressure on businesses, they said.



Furthermore, the mounting problem of non-performing loans, coupled with the central bank's seemingly lax approach to addressing these issues, may encourage others to delay their loan repayments, they said.



The total distribution of industrial loans in December 2022 was Tk 1,49,669 crore, which decreased by 12.16 per cent to Tk 1,31,464 crore by March 2023. The total recovery of industrial loans in December 2022 was Tk 1,57,683 crore, which decreased by 33.74 per cent to Tk 1,04,485 crore by March 2023.



The repercussions of a substantial number of overdue loans are significant, including strain on bank finances, weakened risk management, reduced profitability and potential credit constraints, economists said.



Of particular concern is the massive surge in the overdue working capital loans, which experienced a 37.22-per cent increase, amounting to Tk 54,197.45 crore in March 2023 from the figure of Tk 39,498 crore reported at the end of December 2022.

The data showed significant increases in overdue working capital loans of 52.11 per cent, 11.87 per cent and 5.14 per cent respectively for large, medium, and micro-industry segments during the reporting period.



In the small and cottage industry category, overdue loans were Tk 54,315 crore in the close of December 2022, which climbed by 6.43 per cent to reach Tk 57,806.02 crore in March 2023.



In the large and medium industry sectors, overdue loans increased by 8.82 per cent and 3.08 per cent respectively, while there was a 3.58-per cent decrease in the micro industry.



Comparing the data over one-year period ending in March 2023, the total overdue loans rose by a substantial 23.65 per cent, surging from the figure of Tk 90,584 crore in March 2022.



