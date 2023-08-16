

Biman signs credit rating agreement with BDRAL



Under the agreement BDRAL, a subsidiary of Dun and Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Limited, would provide rating services to Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, says a press release.



BDRAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun FCMA, CSRS and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

BDRAL Vice President - Corporate Rating Business Mohammad Alamgir, FAVP and Chief Rating Officer (Acting), Ahmed Kushal Imtiaz, Senior Executive-Business Development Md. Al-Amin and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited Md. Naoshad Hossain, Chief Financial Officer, Md. Mizanur Rashid, General Manager-Revenue & FMIS, Mohammad Ashraful Alam, FCMA, Manager -Central Accounts and Tanvir Hasan, Assistant Manager -Accounts were present in the signing ceremony. Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd has recently signed an agreement with The Bangladesh Rating Agency Limited. (BDRAL) for credit rating of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited.Under the agreement BDRAL, a subsidiary of Dun and Bradstreet South Asia Middle East Limited, would provide rating services to Biman Bangladesh Airlines Ltd, says a press release.BDRAL Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Syed Abdulla Al Mamun FCMA, CSRS and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited Managing Director and CEO Shafiul Azim signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.BDRAL Vice President - Corporate Rating Business Mohammad Alamgir, FAVP and Chief Rating Officer (Acting), Ahmed Kushal Imtiaz, Senior Executive-Business Development Md. Al-Amin and Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited Md. Naoshad Hossain, Chief Financial Officer, Md. Mizanur Rashid, General Manager-Revenue & FMIS, Mohammad Ashraful Alam, FCMA, Manager -Central Accounts and Tanvir Hasan, Assistant Manager -Accounts were present in the signing ceremony.