

Customers get motorbike, AC, TV for recharging GP thru bKash



During the two-week long campaign, highest recharging customers won motorbike coupons worth Tk 140,000. Meanwhile, second highest rechargingcustomersgot coupons for AC worth Tk 46,000, and third highest recharging customers received TV coupons worth Tk 30,000.The prizes were handed over to the winners at a programme recently organised at bKash office.



Besides, 1,000 customers received cashback everyday including five got Tk 10,000 each while another five received Tk 1,000 each, next 10 customers got Tk 500 each, and the rest 980 customers got Tk 100 each recharging highest amounts.

Mobile recharge using the app or USSD code *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider. The country's top telecom operator Grameenphone is connected with bKash from long ago to allow the customers to recharge their phone easily and conveniently. To make customers' experience more exciting, bKash launched the two week campaign.



Recharging highest amount from bKash to Grameenphone numbers, customers won coupons for motorbike, AC and television. On top of that, 1,000 customers received cash back up to BDT 10,000 everyday by recharging highest amount during the campaign period from June 8 to 21, says a press release.During the two-week long campaign, highest recharging customers won motorbike coupons worth Tk 140,000. Meanwhile, second highest rechargingcustomersgot coupons for AC worth Tk 46,000, and third highest recharging customers received TV coupons worth Tk 30,000.The prizes were handed over to the winners at a programme recently organised at bKash office.Besides, 1,000 customers received cashback everyday including five got Tk 10,000 each while another five received Tk 1,000 each, next 10 customers got Tk 500 each, and the rest 980 customers got Tk 100 each recharging highest amounts.Mobile recharge using the app or USSD code *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider. The country's top telecom operator Grameenphone is connected with bKash from long ago to allow the customers to recharge their phone easily and conveniently. To make customers' experience more exciting, bKash launched the two week campaign.