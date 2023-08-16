Video
HSBC again named int’l retail bank of the year in BD

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98
Business Desk

HSBC Bangladesh has been awarded as the "International Retail Bank of the Year" for the third time in a row alongside the "Best Marketing and Brand Initiative" of the year 2023.

The awards ceremony held recently at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore recognised the strengths of the Bank's personal banking capabilities and its commitment to opening up a world of opportunity for its customers through its international connectivity.

Since 2006, the awards programme has recognised outstanding banks that have brought customer-focused innovation and value, said a media release on Sunday.

Tanmi Haque, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC Bangladesh, said customers are always at the centre of everything that they do at HSBC.

"We not only focus on innovation in our services but also on how we uplift the brand to our customers through marketing initiatives. This prestigious award is a testament to all our efforts, and it will keep inspiring us to go the extra mile for our customers."  

Md. Mahbub ur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer, HSBC Bangladesh said being recognised as the International Retail Bank of the year in the country for the third year in a row and as the best marketing and brand initiative of the year reiterate our strength and ability to serve our customers with excellence.

"This recognition will propel us to support our customers with their evolving international banking needs. I would like to thank our customers, regulators and industry stakeholders for their continuous support in this journey."

HSBC was born in 1865 from one simple idea - a local bank serving international needs. HSBC Bangladesh was established in 1996.


