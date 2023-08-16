Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:06 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Prime Bank clients can use free Carnival internet for 2 months

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Business Desk

Prime Bank clients can use free Carnival internet for 2 months

Prime Bank clients can use free Carnival internet for 2 months

The Prime Bank, one of the leading private commercial banks in the country, and Carnival Internet, the largest fibre broadband internet service provider in the country, signed an agreement to provide two months of free internet with every new subscription for its customers. The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.

Under the agreement, Prime Bank customers will be eligible for additional benefits, including health coverage worth BDT 72,000 upon annual subscription to its 3 tiers of Super Saver package. Prime Bank card holders will get preferential pricing and EMI facilities to pay the annual subscriptions.

During the agreement, Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, said, "We have always taken initiatives to provide our customers with the best offers and ensure an enhanced banking experience. This partnership has been designed with customer convenience at its core. We are delighted to be in this partnership with Carnival Internet."

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, and Md. Tareq Moin Udden, Director and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Dotlines Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Md. Nazrul Islam, Chief Operating Officer of Carnival Internet; and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
IMF officials meet BB Gov to review reforms for credit release
India's L&T wins Hi-Tech IT Park construction deals in BD
Mahbubul Alam takes charge as FBCCI President
ZZTL sets up country's maiden ATM assembly plant
Overdue industrial loans up by 20pc in 3 months
Biman signs credit rating agreement with BDRAL
China central bank cuts rates to support sputtering economy
Customers get motorbike, AC, TV for recharging GP thru bKash


Latest News
Sayedee's death: BSMMU doctor receives death threat
Dhaka’s air second most polluted in the world this morning
Hawaii wildfire death toll surpasses 100: governor
Asian markets climb on US tech rally, China cuts rate
Sweden inflation persists at over nine percent
Three held with 9,000 Yaba in Gazipur
Two western Ukrainian cities hit by air strikes
Bangabandhu's fugitive killers to be brought back: Shahriar
Cricketers need to know when to stop: Mahmud
Three held with 40-kg hemp in Gazipur
Most Read News
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
The Mournful Day
Nat'l Mourning Day today
One killed, 15 injured in police, Jamaat-Shibir men clash in Cox's Bazar
Jamaat-Shibir men go on rampage, no gayebana janaza on Wednesday
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Operation starts in Kulaura with arrested 'militants'
Remembering Bangabandhu: Friendship with all, malice towards none
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft