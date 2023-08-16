

Prime Bank clients can use free Carnival internet for 2 months



Under the agreement, Prime Bank customers will be eligible for additional benefits, including health coverage worth BDT 72,000 upon annual subscription to its 3 tiers of Super Saver package. Prime Bank card holders will get preferential pricing and EMI facilities to pay the annual subscriptions.



During the agreement, Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, said, "We have always taken initiatives to provide our customers with the best offers and ensure an enhanced banking experience. This partnership has been designed with customer convenience at its core. We are delighted to be in this partnership with Carnival Internet."

Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, and Md. Tareq Moin Udden, Director and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Dotlines Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Md. Nazrul Islam, Chief Operating Officer of Carnival Internet; and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.



The Prime Bank, one of the leading private commercial banks in the country, and Carnival Internet, the largest fibre broadband internet service provider in the country, signed an agreement to provide two months of free internet with every new subscription for its customers. The agreement was signed at the Prime Bank head office in Dhaka recently, says a press release.Under the agreement, Prime Bank customers will be eligible for additional benefits, including health coverage worth BDT 72,000 upon annual subscription to its 3 tiers of Super Saver package. Prime Bank card holders will get preferential pricing and EMI facilities to pay the annual subscriptions.During the agreement, Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, said, "We have always taken initiatives to provide our customers with the best offers and ensure an enhanced banking experience. This partnership has been designed with customer convenience at its core. We are delighted to be in this partnership with Carnival Internet."Nazeem A. Choudhury, Deputy Managing Director of Prime Bank, and Md. Tareq Moin Udden, Director and Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of Dotlines Bangladesh Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. Mamur Ahmed, Head of Consumer Sales, Masudul Haque Bhuiyan, Head of Cards and Alternative Delivery Channel of Prime Bank, Md. Nazrul Islam, Chief Operating Officer of Carnival Internet; and other senior officials from both organisations were also present during the MoU signing ceremony.