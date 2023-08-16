Video
P2P Furniture opens outlet in Khulna

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, August 15: P2P Furniture opened a new showroom at KDA Avenue in Khulna on Sunday.

The event attended among others by Khulna-6 MP Akhteruzzaman Babu, Ram Chandra Poddar, Joint Secretary of the Khulna District Gold Traders Association, and Md Monirul Islam, the owner of Relax Furniture participated as guest in the inaugural ceremony, the furniture company said.

P2P Director Arch Ratan Mondol, Executive Director Dewan Rashedul Hasan, Furniture General Manager Yousuf Nizam, Furniture Business Development Head Md Tuhin Mridha, Brand General Manager Eayd Islam Ariyan, senior officials of P2P, and invited guests were also present on the occasion.

P2P Furniture Director said that it is a renowned furniture brand in Bangladesh, and has established itself as a trusted industry leader with its own cutting-edge furniture factory.



