

GP stands beside 10,000 flood-affected families

Under the response initiative, GP in partnership with Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) will be providing 10,000 families with food relief packs in the flood-affected regions of the Division.

Moreover, GP will also support to deploy five water treatment plants to provide safe drinking water, says a press release.

Hossain Sadat, Acting Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, GP said: "People living in the inundated regions of Chattogram division are struggling to access the basic needs. The landslide and flood, caused by days of heavy rainfall, has marooned thousands of people without food and water - led the lives of people to come to a standstill.

"While our dedicated network team has been working tirelessly to ensure people have access to the connectivity in the flood-affected regions, as a responsible member of the community, we decided to come forward and stand beside the people when they need us during this difficult time. We are committed to continuing our support whenever it is required."

Chattogram division has been hit by continuous heavy rainfall over the past week, causing extreme flooding in numerous locations, disrupting traffic, and leaving thousands of people without access to water, electricity, and other basic amenities.

Chattogram City Corporation area, Chattogram District, Cox's Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, Khagrachari and Feni are undergoing difficult conditions induced by persistent showers and heavy waterlogging.

It is mentionable that, in 2022, besides supporting 15,000 families with the food relief, GP and BDRCS made a collective effort to deploy four medical camps in Netrokona, Sylhet, and Sunamganj as the country's north and north-eastern region faced a devastating flash flood that left millions of people in need of shelter, food, and healthcare.



Kazi Shofiqul Azam, Secretary General BDRCS said: "The Chattogram Region is facing an unprecedented challenge now due to the widespread flooding. The intense flooding has affected masses of people, and their houses were inundated around Chattogram division.