Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:05 AM
Home Business

RMG sector committed to ensure workplace safety: BGMEA Prez

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM

President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan said the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh is committed to carrying forward its accomplishments in ensuring workplace safety and remains a preferred hub of apparel sourcing in the world.
"The massive transformation over the last decade has resulted in a culture of safety in the RMG sector where entrepreneurs and workers are more aware of workplace safety than ever before. The industry views workplace safety as an integral part of the business," he said.
Faruque made the remarks while addressing a programme organized by the RMG Sustainability Council (RSC) on Sunday to welcome 19 independent factories who have been newly enlisted in the RSC.
Miran Ali, Vice President, BGMEA; Mohammad Hatem, Executive President, BKMEA; Nafis-Ud-Doula; Director, RSC; Abdul Haque, Managing Director, RSC; George B Faller, Chief Safety Officer, RSC; Amirul Haque Amin, President, IBC; Z.M. Kamrul Anam, President, Bangladesh Textile and Garments Workers League; China Rahman; Secretary General of the Federation of Garments Workers; and Babul Akhter, Secretary General, Bangladesh Garments Industrial Workers Federation were also present at the programme held in Dhaka.
In his address, Faruque thanked the RSC for enlisting new garment factories without brand nomination, saying it would pave the way for more independent garment factories to join RSC.
Previously, the factories could only be enlisted in RSC if they have the nomination from brands. But, now any export-oriented garment factory who are the members of BGMEA and BKMEA can also be enlisted under RSC with the nomination of BGMEA.
The RMG Sustainability Council is an unprecedented private national tripartite initiative to continue the workplace safety momentum in Bangladesh.    �BSS


