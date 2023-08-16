Imperial Auto opens modern facility at Tejgaon



Imperial Automobiles, a leading player in Dhaka's automotive landscape, inaugurated its state-of-the-art facility on Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Avenue, Tejgaon Commercial Area.With cutting-edge technology and skilled technicians, Imperial offers comprehensive car solutions under one roof. From maintenance and engine repair to detailing and tyre services, Imperial aims to redefine automotive experiences, says a press release.It wishes celebrating this milestone with industry leaders, dignitaries, and enthusiasts, as they embark on a journey of innovation and customer satisfaction.