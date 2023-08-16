Video
Wednesday, 16 August, 2023, 10:04 AM
BRAC Bank, WoW to promote women behind the wheel

Published : Wednesday, 16 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Business Desk

BRAC Bank, WoW to promote women behind the wheel

BRAC Bank, WoW to promote women behind the wheel

BRAC Bank has signed of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Women on Wheel (WoW) Bangladesh, to empower women by fostering independence and enhancing life skills, including driving.

The MoU will enable BRAC Bank's TARA customers to enjoy a 10-15% discount on private driving lessons offered by WoW's female driving coaches from August through October 2023, says a press release.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony at BRAC Bank's Head Office recently, says a press release.

Monirul Islam Rony, Head of Retail Deposit and Lending; Joarder Tanvir Faisal, Head of Cards; Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking; Kazi Farhana, Founder of WoW Bangladesh, along with other committee members of WoW and other senior officials of BRAC Bank were present at the ceremony.

In a reciprocal arrangement, WoW members will gain access to exclusive BRAC Bank TARA benefits, such as the opportunity to avail 100% annual fee waiver of the TARA Credit Card. They will also enjoy a 100% processing fee waiver, preferential interest rates for Auto Loans, and a 50% processing fee waiver on Personal Loans.

Beyond these financial benefits, BRAC Bank TARA will assign a dedicated team to provide comprehensive banking and financial services to WoW members. The team will offer personalized advice to WoW members on selecting the most suitable car according to their budget and preferences.

Women on Wheel, designed to connect women and automobiles, empowers women in society through services like driving instruction, information sharing, emergency support, and priority services.

"Driving is increasingly becoming a critical life skill that influences both professional and personal aspects of women's lives. We are thrilled to collaborate with WoW in empowering women to take the driving seat of not just cars but also their lives," said Mehruba Reza, Head of Women Banking at BRAC Bank.



