Agrocorp bids $304.83 a tonne at BD wheat tender







The price quotation was the lowest at the 50,000 tonne wheat tender closed on Sunday. Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.



Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, sources said. Bangladesh generally does not make immediate decisions about wheat purchases which can take some time to be confirmed.

Traders said other offers submitted in the tender per onne liner out were: Aston at $322.22, Grain Flower $313.00 and Cereal Crops at 309.00.



Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel. A separate tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 metric tons of wheat closed on Aug. 1.



Singapore-based agri commodity dealer Agrocorp on Sunday offered to supply 50,000 tonnes of wheat at an international tender of Directorate General of Food under the Bangladesh Food Ministry, at $304.83 a tonne liner out, sources in the Ministry said.The price quotation was the lowest at the 50,000 tonne wheat tender closed on Sunday. Liner out costs include ship unloading costs for the wheat seller.Offers are still being considered and no purchase has yet been made, sources said. Bangladesh generally does not make immediate decisions about wheat purchases which can take some time to be confirmed.Traders said other offers submitted in the tender per onne liner out were: Aston at $322.22, Grain Flower $313.00 and Cereal Crops at 309.00.Shipment is sought 40 days after the date of contract signing. The wheat can be sourced from any worldwide origins except Israel. A separate tender from Bangladesh for 50,000 metric tons of wheat closed on Aug. 1.