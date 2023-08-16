|
StanChart wins Euromoney Awards for Excellence
|
Standard Chartered Bangladesh (StanChart) recently earned the prestigious title of "Best Bank" in Bangladesh at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2023.
This milestone victory is a recognition of the Bank's long-standing push to embrace digitalisation and disruption - a strategy that has enabled Standard Chartered to stand at the forefront of financial innovation, says a press release.
The Bank was also honoured as part of this year's Euromoney Awards for Excellence for launching inventive and impactful community projects; adopting a concentrated focus on accelerating zero; and creating new opportunities for countless stakeholders.
In recent months, StanChart continued its pioneering streak with a number of 'firsts' for the country - including the transmission of the first end-to-end digital cross-border Letter of Credit; the completion of the first automated over-the-weekend loan disbursement; the launch of new and original digital learning tools; the implementation of bespoke industry-first solutions for clients; and various community engagement and sustainability initiatives focused on being here for good.
Naser Ezaz Bijoy, Chief Executive Officer, StanChart said, "As the nation's long-term partner in progress, Standard Chartered has consistently been linked to Bangladesh's inspiring story of growth and resilience. Digitalisation has been a key focus area for us, and the push to go cashless is tied to the Bank's ambition of creating a more inclusive and accessible financial space - one that places innovative, market-leading solutions in the hands of our stakeholders. These awards, coupled with support from our valued stakeholders and well-wishers, inspire us to keep moving forward in the service of our nation."