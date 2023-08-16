Textech Bangladesh Int'l Expo to be held in Sept







It will feature International Yarn, Fabric, Trims and Accessories Manufacturers, and 42nd Dye+Chem Bangladesh 2023 International Expo showcasing Dyestuff and Fine & Specialty Chemicals from 13 to 16 September 2023, says a press release.



It said these 3 comprehensive International Exhibitions will be held at the new Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center (BBCFEC), in Purbachal, near Kanchan bridge, Dhaka.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a professional Multinational Exhibition and Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents will organize the events.



Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of more than 3 decades has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy.



In this span of over 3 decades, CEMS-Global has partnered with several Business Associations, Chamber of Commerce's, Export Promotion Councils, International Trade Promotion organizations and Governments.



Our successful 40 Trade shows per annum in highly potential and developing countries across 4 continents have benefited hundreds of thousands of manufacturers, several industry sectors and boosted international trade and development in many countries.



CEMS-Global USA's International `TEXTECH series of Exhibition' has reached its accession in popularity in South and South-East Asia and North Africa having organized extremely successful editions in Bangladesh, Morocco and Sri Lanka.



'TEXTECH Bangladesh' has been serving Textile and Apparel Sector of Bangladesh for the last 21 years now and apart from being the Oldest and Biggest Textile Garment Technology and Machinery Expo of Bangladesh, is the only International branded series of Exhibition of its kind being held in Bangladesh, Morocco and Sri Lanka annually, soon to be launched in Brazil.



After the successful 21st edition of Textech International Exhibition held in 2022, CEMS-Global is set to hold its 22nd annual edition in Bangladesh as '22nd Textech Bangladesh 2023 International Expo'.



Textech' will once again be a great B2B platform and a offer unique B2B networking opportunity for Textile Garment Machinery Manufacturers of Bangladesh to interact face to face with Textile and Apparel manufacturers in the biggest B2B platform Bangladesh can offer.



Bangladesh exports Apparels worth over US$ 42 Billion to nearly 120 countries. Its Textile and Apparel Industry is still undertaking a massive machinery up-gradation and importing the latest machinery with technological advancements to ensure product quality, and the ability to produce and export value-added goods.



For the past 21 years, 'Textech' has been providing a perfect one-of-a-kind one-stop solution to visitors and a platform for exhibitors to interact directly with the buyers/importers for a perfect buyer-seller meet and a strong under-one-roof marketplace.



