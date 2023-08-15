Video
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:05 PM
Home Front Page

Khaleda under close observation at hospital

She turns 78 today

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia has been under close observation of doctors in a cabin at Evercare Hospital in the capital.

"The condition of Madam is unchanged. She is under close observation of doctors in a hospital cabin," BNP media wing member Shairul Kabir Khan told the Daily Observer on Monday.

Dr AZM Zahid Hossain, vice chairman of the BNP and personal physician of Khaleda Zia told reporters,"Madam's medical board has been holding two to three meetings everyday to review her health condition and to provide necessary treatment."

The former Prime Minister was admitted to the hospital for checkup on August 9.

Besides, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia turns 78 today.
 
A press release signed by party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said on Monday that on 78th birthday of BNP Chairperson  Begum Khaleda Zia on Wednesday milad and doa mahfil will arranged to pray for her good health and speedy recovery.

Rizvi requested all BNP and its front organisation leaders and activists participate in the milad and doa mahfil at 11:00am on the ground floor of the BNP central office at Naya Paltan.

 BNP Standing Committee members and central leaders will participate in the milad and doa mahfil.

Amid criticisms by Awami League leaders for celebrating her birthday on the National Mourning Day, BNP marked her 71st, 72nd and 73rd, 74th, 75th, 76th and 77th birthdays by holding doa mahfils instead of cutting cakes.



