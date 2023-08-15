Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Dengue death toll crosses 400

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 104

The death toll from dengue fever in Bangladesh since January has crossed 400, with cases rising rapidly in the worst outbreak of the disease in the country's history.

Hospitals reported 2,480 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 87,891, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.

The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 18 to 416 in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

As many as 1,561 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital.

On Monday morning, 9,431 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,291 of them were outside Dhaka.
The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.

Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.

In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.

A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.

Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh.    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Khaleda under close observation at hospital
Dengue death toll crosses 400
Nat'l Mourning Day today
5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts BD
HC declines to recall order to probe S Alam Group's offshore business
Two fake RAB men held for rape of tourist in Cox's Bazar
Racket leaked question papers 10 times in 16 years: CID Chief
Dr Yunus files appeal against HC order


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft