Dengue death toll crosses 400







Hospitals reported 2,480 new dengue cases in the latest daily count, taking the tally this year to 87,891, according to data published by the Directorate General of Health Services.



The death toll from the mosquito-borne disease increased by 18 to 416 in the 24 hours to Monday morning.

As many as 1,561 new cases were detected outside Dhaka, but 11 of the deaths occurred in the capital.



On Monday morning, 9,431 dengue patients were in hospital care around the country, and 5,291 of them were outside Dhaka.

The dengue outbreak has been worse in 2023 than in previous years.



Last year, hospitals reported 62,382 patients taking medical care, and the death toll stood at 281, the previous highest since record-keeping began for dengue hospitalisations in the 1960s.



In 2019, Bangladesh witnessed over 100,000 dengue hospitalisations, a record number of cases in a single year. The official death toll that year was recorded at 179.



A pre-monsoon government-funded survey of Dhaka city has uncovered an alarming surge of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, known carriers of the dengue virus, fuelling the worst spread of the disease over the past five years.



Most of the deaths caused by dengue occurred due to haemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which health experts associated with some new variants of the deadly virus, previously undetected in Bangladesh. �bdnews24.com

