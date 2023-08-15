

Nat'l Mourning Day today



The nation is set to observe the National Mourning Day and the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation today with due respect and solemnity.



Father of the Nation's two daughters Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana escaped the assassination as they were staying abroad.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Monday said Bangabandhu will remain an eternal source of inspiration not only for millions of Bangalees in this country, but also for freedom-seeking people of the world.



"Bangabandhu is no longer with us . . . but his principles and ideals will always inspire the freedom-seeking people to attain their rights and the mass awakening against exploitation and oppression around the world," he told in a message on the occasion of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and National Mourning Day.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged all to resist all kinds of conspiracies to build a non-communal, hunger-poverty free prosperous 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



"Let's turn the grief of losing the Father of the Nation into our strength and unitedly resist all kinds of plots and conspiracies, and build a non-communal, hunger-poverty free developed-prosperous Golden Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman - let this be our solemn pledge on this National Mourning Day," the Prime Minister said in her message issued on Monday on the occasion of the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



The government has drawn up elaborate programmes to observe the day at the national level.



The national flag will be flown at half-mast atop all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, educational institutions and private buildings as well as Bangladesh missions abroad, said a handout.



President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will pay homage to Bangabandhu, the architect of the independent Bangladesh, by placing wreaths at his portrait at 6:30am in Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 in the capital.



A guard of honour will be presented by the armed forces and prayers will be offered.



The Prime Minister will also place wreaths at the Banani Graveyard on the graves of the family members of Bangabandhu and other martyrs who were brutally killed on August 15, 1975.



She will also offer Fateha and munajat seeking eternal peace of the martyrs.



Special doa and munajat will be offered at mosques across the country including Baitul Mukarram National Mosque after Zohr prayers. Special prayers will also be offered at temples, churches, pagodas and other places of worship across the country.



Special supplement will be published by national dailies and periodicals highlighting the significance of the day.



The Department of Films and Publications (DFP) has printed posters for distribution across the country. Posters in English have already been dispatched to Bangladesh diplomatic missions abroad.



The Department of Mass Communication will screen documentary films on the life and works of Bangabandhu across the country.



The Press Information Department (PID) will organise a weeklong photo exhibition at the Bangladesh Secretariat. Regional Information Offices under PID will also arrange photo exhibitions at divisional cities.



Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television will broadcast special programmes to mark the day.



All educational institutions including public and private schools, madrasas, colleges and universities will arrange discussions, recitation of poem, essay writing and painting competitions, art exhibition, hamd-naath competition and doa mahfil.



In line with the national programmes, discussion, doa mahfil and other programmes will also be held at district and upazila towns.



All city corporations, municipalities and union parishads of the country will arrange programmes to mark the day.



The programme at Dhanmondi and Banani in the capital and Tungipara in Gopalganj will be broadcast live by Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television.



Private television channels, FM radio and community radios will broadcast Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television's programmes on the day.



Bangladesh missions abroad will hoist the national flag at half-mast and organize discussions to mark the day.



Ruling Awami League (AL) has also drawn up programmes to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Bangabandhu and the National Mourning Day.



National and party flags will be flown at half-mast along with black flag atop all AL offices across the country including Bangabandhu Bhaban and AL central office at sunrise.



AL leaders and activists will pay tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his portrait at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32 after the President and the Prime Minister pay homage.



Wreaths will also be laid on the graves of other martyrs at Banani Graveyard in the capital at 8:00am. Milad mahfil will be held and special munajat would be offered with fateha recitation during mazar ziarat at Banani Graveyard.



A delegation of AL Central Working Committee, Gopalganj district and Tungipara upazila units of the party will pay homage to Bangabandhu by placing wreaths at his mausoleum at Tungipara in Gopalganj at noon. Milad and doa mahfil will be arranged there.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will go to Tungipara, Gopalganj today to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing wreath at his tomb there.

Today is August 15, the national mourning day. On the day in 1975 some misguided army officers assassinated Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most his family members. 