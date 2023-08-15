5.2 magnitude earthquake jolts BD







A mild earthquake of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale jolted several areas of Bangladesh, including the capital Dhaka.The magnitude was felt at 8.50pm on Monday, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department. The Met office categorized the quake as a light tremor.According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the epicentre of the earthquake was identified as seven kilometer away from the Kanaighat in Sylhet.The quake was also felt in India, Myanmar, Nepal and Bhutan, according to the USGS.