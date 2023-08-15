Delwar Hossain Sayeedi no more







BSMMU hospital Director Nazrul Islam confirmed it and he said that Delwar Hossain Sayeedi died at 8:40 pm.



The Jamaat leader was admitted to BSMMU hospital around 10:30pm on Sunday after falling ill at Kashimpur jail.

Earlier, around 5:00 pm, when he suddenly fell ill in Kashimpur jail, he was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for first aid treatment. From there Kashimpur jail authorities sent him to Dhaka in the evening for better treatment. Jamaat-e-Islami's Nayeb-e-Ameer Maulana Delwar Hossain Sayeedi, who was sentenced to jail until death for war crimes, died of heart attack on Monday at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital in the capital.BSMMU hospital Director Nazrul Islam confirmed it and he said that Delwar Hossain Sayeedi died at 8:40 pm.The Jamaat leader was admitted to BSMMU hospital around 10:30pm on Sunday after falling ill at Kashimpur jail.Earlier, around 5:00 pm, when he suddenly fell ill in Kashimpur jail, he was sent to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital for first aid treatment. From there Kashimpur jail authorities sent him to Dhaka in the evening for better treatment.