Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:04 PM
PM to inaugurate Bangabandhu Tunnel on Oct 28

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Aug 14: The first-ever Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under the Karnaphuli River will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on October 28 next.

Road, Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader confirmed it on Monday during a press briefing at Setu Bhaban in Dhaka.

Project Director (PD) Md Harunur Rashid Chowdhury told the Daily Observer that the tunnel is ready for vehicular movement.

"With the inauguration by the Prime Minister, movement of vehicles in the tunnel will begin," PD said. Harunur Rashid further said that both the tubes are ready for vehicular movement.

According to project details, the tunnel will actually turn Chattogram into "one city with two towns". It has been constructed at the estuary of the Karnaphuli River.

It is expected to be opened for vehicular movement in September, he said.

The multilane tunnel will directly connect the Chattogram Port with Anwara upazila, which will directly connect Cox's Bazar with Chattogram.

The two tubes have been constructed within an 11-metre gap so that heavy vehicles can pass through the tunnel easily. The length of the tunnel is 3.40 kilometres with an approach road of 5.35 kilometres alongside a 740-metre bridge linking the main city, port and the western side of the river with its eastern side.  As part of the project, bridges, totalling 740 metres in length have been built, linking the main port city and western side of Karnaphuli River with the heavily industrializing eastern side of the river and Anwara upazila.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the boring work of the first tunnel tube on February 24, 2019.

Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping jointly laid the foundation stone of the Bangabandhu Tunnel on October 14, 2016. China Communications Construction Company Ltd is working as the contractor of the project.

The tunnel will connect the proposed Asian Highway with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway along with reducing the distance by 40 km. Vehicles in this tunnel will run at a speed of 80 km per hour.

The China Communications and Construction Company Limited (CCCCL) is the contractor working under the bridge authority, and the total cost of the tunnel construction amounts to Tk 10689 crore. Additionally, a 5.35 km long connecting road between Patenga and Anwara upazilas has been completed.

Vehicles coming from all over the country including Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Bandarban and South Chattogram will enter the tunnel through Patenga via Chattogram Toll Road and Chattogram City Outer Ring Road.  These vehicles will first reach the Anwara's Chatri Chaumuhani through the connecting road.

Then the vehicles will head to Shikalbaha Y Junction of Karnaphuli Upazila of Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway via PAB road.

Although the works of the tunnel connecting road is completed, the vehicles coming from Chatri Choumuhani junction of PAB road will join the Chittagong-Cox's Bazar highway at Shikalbaha Y junction.


