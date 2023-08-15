Info provider of Bangabandhu killers to be rewarded: Momen







"If you can give us information, you will be rewarded," he said while speaking at a discussion programme on National Mourning Day at Zohur Hossain Chowdhury Hall, Jatiya Press Club organized by 'Muktijuddher Chetonar Sangbadik Forum'.



Convener of the Forum Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, also the Daily Observer Editor, Chairman DBC news channel and former information adviser to the Prime Minister, presided over the event while Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr. Hasan Mahmud was the chief guest.

The five killers who still remain fugitives are Khandaker Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, Nur Chowdhury, Rashed Chowdhury and Moslehuddin Khan.



Of them, Nur Chowdhury and Rashed Chowdhury have been traced in Canada and the USA.



Five other convicts -- Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed -- were executed on January 28, 2010.



"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been demanding the repatriation of these self-confessed murderers directly and through the Bangladesh Embassy and High Commission in those countries," Momen said.



Expressing dissatisfaction, he said in all the high-level bilateral talks, Bangladesh government raised this just claim and reminded that if the criminal is spared from serving his sentence, it not only hinders the establishment of justice, but it severely violates the human rights of individuals and families deprived of justice.



In the speech of chief guest, Dr Hasan Mahmud said, "Ziaur Rahman and Khandaker Mushtaq Ahmed were the two mastermind of the Bangabandhu's killing. Ziaur Rahman and his family members are the most beneficiaries of Bangabandhu's killing. Zia rehabilitated the killers of Bangabandhu in home and abroad by employing them in the foreign missions. To save them, he passed the Indemnity Ordinance, so that the killers are not tried and punished."

He also termed BNP as the main patron of the militants.



Condemning Mirza Fakhrul's statement on the arrest of arrest of some militants in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar district that the government staged a drama to divert the people's attention to other direction, Hasan Mahmud said, "We strongly condemn his statement. We have suppressed the militancy, we could have eliminated the menace if they had not patronize the militant outfits."



Hasan, also ruling Awami League joint general secretary, claimed, "Fakhrul's speech proves that BNP is the main patron of militants."



Taking part in the discussion Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury demanded to form an independent commission for unmasking those persons who were behind the killers.



"The conspiracy is still going on to kill the legacy of Bangabandhu and his ideology from the society, the journalist community should be united to fight against it jointly," he said.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister has criticised the United States and Canada for giving shelter to the killers of Bangabandhu instead of handing them over to Bangladesh on various excuses.



"It's a shame for those countries while (it is) unfortunate for us," he said referring to the failure of the US and Canada to return the convicted killers of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.



Momen said the government will be very happy if all the killers are brought back to face justice. "But we are yet to do it. If we can, we will feel that it is a great achievement." Describing Canada and the USA as countries with very strong rule of law, the foreign minister said they should not shelter murderers.



He said the government has written many letters to the US and Canadian governments seeking steps for returning the killers; even the PM wrote to the US president.



Momen also called for unmasking those who kept mum for 21 years about the killers and the persons behind the killers. "All those people should be unmasked."



The foreign minister laid emphasis on writing more research-oriented books with solid facts so that they can provide more documentary evidence.



Another convict Aziz Pasha died in Zimbabwe in 2001 while the trial against the convicts ended 14 years ago.



" The Foreign Office of both the United States and Canada have been saying that the matter is under the jurisdiction of their Justice Department and that their Justice Department is aware of Bangladesh's claim, citing the complexity of the legal process associated with it," he said.



"Canada says they do not get involved in the judiciary that is independent but it (deportation issue of Chowdhury) is in the right hands for the appropriate process to be taken care of," he added.



Eighteen members of the Father of the Nation's family including Bangamata Fazilatunnesa Mujib, three sons--valiant Freedom Fighter Captain Sheikh Kamal, valiant Freedom Fighter Lieutenant Sheikh Jamal and 10-year old Sheikh Russel, two daughters-in-law Sultana Kamal and Rosy Jamal, brother valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Abu Naser, youth leader valiant Freedom Fighter Sheikh Fazlul Haq Moni and his pregnant wife Arzu Moni, peasant leader valiant Freedom Fighter Abdur Rab Serniabat, his daughter Baby Serniabat, son Arif Serniabat, nephew journalist Shaheed Serniabat, grandson Sukanta Babu, and Abdul Nayeem Khan Rintu, among others, were assassinated by the heinous killers on that fateful night.



Presidents's Military Secretary Brigadier General Jamil and on duty ASI of Special Branch of Police Siddiqur Rahman were also gunned down. Several members of a family died in the capital's Mohammadpur area by artillery shells fired by the killers on the day.



However, she said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue all efforts in this regard until this demand of the people from all walks of life of Bangladesh is realized, the Foreign Minister said.



Among others, BFUJ president Omar Faruk, Former President of BFUJ Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul, Jatiya Press Club President Farida Yeasmin, Former President of Jatiya Press Club Saiful Alam, DUJ President Sohel Hayder Chowdhury, Former BFUJ Secretary General Abdul Jalil Bhuyan, former DUJ president Azizul Islama bhuyan, Kazi Rafiq and acting editor of the Daily Bangladesh Bulletin Rafiqul Islam Ratan.



