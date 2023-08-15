HC orders to send policy on ragging to edn institutions







At the same time, the HC bench also ordered all the educational institutions authorities to implement the policy, including the formation of bullying-ragging prevention committee, within six months.



The HC bench comprising Justice JBM Hassan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil delivered the verdict after final hearing on the rules and disposing of two petitions filed in this regard.

Lawyers Advocate Aynun Nahar Siddiqua, Aneek R Haque and Tanvir Ahmed appeared in the court hearing in support of the rules.



Later advocate Tanvir Ahmed told reporters that the government finalised a policy regarding the issue and later issued a gazette notification. It was also submitted to the court. After reviewing the policy, the HC came up with the directives and observations.



The court said that the policy does not provide for disciplinary action. Hence, the principle of punitive measures can be added, the lawyer added.



Ahmed also said that the High Court ordered the education secretary to send the policy to all the educational institutions within three months and the institutions have been asked to implement the policy within six months.



The HC bench also asked every educational institution to train a specific teacher and give that teacher the responsibility of counselling, as per Section 5(10) of the policy.



The High Court kept the case as a continuous mandamus so that it can pass necessary orders in future if needed.



The High Court on December 4 in 2018 issued a Suo Motu (on its own motion) order following the suicide of Aritry Adhikary, a ninth grader of the Viqarunnisa Noon School and College. It was alleged that she and her parents were insulted by some teachers of the school.



The High Court then directed to form a five-member committee headed by an additional secretary of the education ministry to formulate a policy to prevent suicide of the students who are victim of bullying and ragging. Complying with the order, the committee prepared a draft and submitted it in the court.



Following another incident of bullying a writ petition was filed in 2021. After hearing on the petition, the HC issued a rule on August 22 in 2021. Later the HC bench started hearing on the rules together.



In the meantime, the government submitted the draft of the policy again on February 20 this year. The HC then asked to bring correction in the policy. Correcting it the government finalized it on May and issued a gazette notification on May 29. The gazette published in this regard on June 29 was submitted to the High Court.



