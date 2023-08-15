Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Covid: 43 more cases, no death in a day

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 121

The caseload stands at 2,045,040 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,476 Bangladesh has recorded 43 new cases of Covid-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,045,040.

The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,476 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

As many as 2,057 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.09 per cent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 38.

Another 52 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,182.

The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 per cent and the mortality rate at 1.44 per cent.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
    �bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 43 more cases, no death in a day
Students demand to reallocate 300 residents
Rajshahi set to observe Mourning Day today
No specific info on threats: DMP chief
8 burnt in city, Gazipur
14 injured in cylinder explosions at Ashulia, N’ganj
BD reports 28 new C-19 cases, no deaths in a day
None can come to power by burning people, property: Hasan


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft