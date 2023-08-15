Video
DU Kuwait Maitree Hall

Students demand to reallocate 300 residents

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
DU Correspondent

Residential students of Dhaka University's Bangladesh Kuwait Maitree Hall on Monday staged a sit-in programme in front of the Vice-Chancellor's residence, demanding reallocation of at least 300 residents of the hall to another hall within one month timeframe as intensifying seat crisis causes several problems on academic environment.

The enraged students alleged that the university administration did not coordinate between the allocation of seats to fresh students and the capacity that the hall has.

They started the programme at around 1pm.

During the programme, a delegation of three protesters met hall Provost while she assured them of taking necessary measures to mitigate the crisis.

Earlier on Sunday, the protesters held a press conference at DU Journalists' Association to articulate their concerns, following the handover of a memorandum to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.


