Students demand to reallocate 300 residents







The enraged students alleged that the university administration did not coordinate between the allocation of seats to fresh students and the capacity that the hall has.



They started the programme at around 1pm.

During the programme, a delegation of three protesters met hall Provost while she assured them of taking necessary measures to mitigate the crisis.



Earlier on Sunday, the protesters held a press conference at DU Journalists' Association to articulate their concerns, following the handover of a memorandum to university Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman.



