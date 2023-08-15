Video
Rajshahi set to observe Mourning Day today

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

RAJSHAHI, Aug 14: Elaborate programmes have been taken to observe the National Mourning Day and 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with due respect and honour here tomorrow.

The day will be observed with a vow to materialize the dreams of the Father of the Nation to build a "Sonar Bangla" and to bring back all the fugitive convicted killers of Bangabandhu to be executed.

Various government and non-government organisations including district administration, Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC), political parties, socio-cultural organisations and educational institutions chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day.

The day's programmes will begin with hoisting of the national flag and black flag at half-mast, placing wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu and four national leaders, offering special prayers and discussion meetings. The RCC has set to pay homage to Bangabandhu through placing wreaths at his portrait on the city bhaban premises at about 10 am and will organise daylong programmes.

The district administration will stage a discussion meeting on "Bangabandhu and Bangladesh" at Shilpakala Academy auditorium to mark the day.    �BSS


Rajshahi set to observe Mourning Day today
