Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Natl Mourning Day

No specific info on threats: DMP chief

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq on Monday said that although there is no specific information on threats targeting National Mourning Day today, security measures have been taken in Dhaka considering overall issues.

He also said that it will be a challenge for police to handle a large number of people in and out of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road-32 in a disciplined way, as the crowd could be 20 to 30 percent bigger than previous years.

The DMP commissioner came up with the comments after inspecting security arrangement at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum and surrounding areas on Monday.

Briefing reporters after the visit, the DMP commissioner said a large number of people will gather at Dhanmondi-32 to pay their respects on the occasion of National Mourning Day on August 15. Even though there is no information about specific security threats, it will be a big challenge for the police to handle the big turnout that day, he said.

The DMP commissioner requested all not to bring any bags and knives or sharp objects. Everyone will be checked through the archway before entering the area, he said.

Police have already started conducting search operations by setting up check-points on city streets. Besides, search operations are also being conducted in hotels and other places, and it will continue, he added.

Police are fully prepared to avert any untoward incident, he said.

The DMP chief also said that police are regularly monitoring the cyberspace. The Cyber Unit of DB and CTTC are working round the clock, he added.    �UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Covid: 43 more cases, no death in a day
Students demand to reallocate 300 residents
Rajshahi set to observe Mourning Day today
No specific info on threats: DMP chief
8 burnt in city, Gazipur
14 injured in cylinder explosions at Ashulia, N’ganj
BD reports 28 new C-19 cases, no deaths in a day
None can come to power by burning people, property: Hasan


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft