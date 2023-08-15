Video
Home City News

Gas Cylinder Explosion

8 burnt in city, Gazipur

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 109
Observer Desk

Five members of a family, including children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas pipe leak led to an explosion in Dhaka.
The incident took place at a house in Jurain Madbar Bazar's Salimullah Road in the early hours of Monday. Three of the victims are in critical condition.

The injured have been identified as Altaf Sikder, 70, his wife Morjina Begum, 50, daughter Mukta Khatun, 30, her husband Atahar, 35, and their daughter Afsana, 5. They have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
All of them suffered burns due to this incident, Mahabub said. "Upon hearing the news, I rushed to rescue them and later brought them to the hospital." Tarikul Islam, a resident physician at the burn institute, said Atahar has suffered burns on 55 percent of his body, Mukta 45 percent, Afsana 25 percent, Altaf 2 percent, and Morjina 5 percent. Among them, Mukta, her husband, and their child, are in critical condition.

Later, they were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka where they are undergoing treatment.


