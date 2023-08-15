|
Gas Cylinder Explosion
8 burnt in city, Gazipur
|
Five members of a family, including children, have suffered burn injuries after a gas pipe leak led to an explosion in Dhaka.
The incident took place at a house in Jurain Madbar Bazar's Salimullah Road in the early hours of Monday. Three of the victims are in critical condition.
The injured have been identified as Altaf Sikder, 70, his wife Morjina Begum, 50, daughter Mukta Khatun, 30, her husband Atahar, 35, and their daughter Afsana, 5. They have been admitted to Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.
