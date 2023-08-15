Nation mourns its darkest chapter in history







However, though Bangabandhu is dead, but his remarkable achievements have made him immortal in the hearts of all at home and abroad. We pay our solemn respect to the Father of The Nation. His towering image still serves as an eternal beacon of hope and aspirations.



We have had bouts of military, semi-military and autocratic regimes up until restoration of democracy in 1991.The return of AL in power after 21 years led to the annulment of the scandalous "Indemnity Ordinance"- holding back the trial of Bangabandhu's self-confessed assassins. With the trial and exemplary punishment of most of them, a demand for justice has been met. Even then, history has never recorded such brutal murder of a statesman along with his family members.

We are further saddened by the fact that values that this great man stood for have been massively eroded both nationally as well as within the party in power. Bangladesh Awami League has been in power for the third consecutive term, and the manner in which it diverted from Bangabandhu's dream, did little to positively reshape politics and governance of our country.



What we have seen over the long haul is a deterioration of ethics in politics, rampant abuse of power, vulgar competition in amassing wealth and intolerance to political dissent. Corruption has also crept into the system. The political party that Sheikh Mujibur Rahman led to glory and pride of place in the annals of the country now appears somewhat of a shadow of its former self.



Nevertheless, Bangabandhu's legacy is a national asset and as such he must be kept above any controversy. Surely he was human and not beyond errors, but his unique leadership and political struggle undeniably supersedes his flaws.



Last of all, it has been our unrelenting plea to our countrymen that we must collectively condemn a crime. Cutting across party lines, we must all treat evil as evil, and honour good as good. The late leader's dream was to create a country out of unity, not division.



Many among us can unquestionably oppose Bangabandhu's numerable political decisions, state operating mechanisms but on one count we must all unite, he was the architect of independent and sovereign Bangladesh.



Assassination of him along with his family members but two was an unpardonable sin. Sadly, till this day, the collective unity in condemning such unforgivable act of crime is missing. Crime doesn't have a separate definition for separate political parties - it stands same for all.

