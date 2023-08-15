Two minors drown in Dinajpur, Rangpur







PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Jisan Babu, 6, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Mandalpara Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jisan fell in a ditch next to the house at around 3 pm while he was playing on its bank along with other children.



Later on, locals found his body floating on water and recovered it from the ditch.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.



RANGPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.



The deceased was identified as Shah Fardin Hossain, 3, son of Faisal Rashid, a resident of Harishwar Village in the upazila.



It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while playing near its bank at around 3 pm.



Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.



Kawnia PS OC Montaser Billah confirmed the incident.



