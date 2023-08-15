Video
Home Countryside

Two minors drown in Dinajpur, Rangpur

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondents

Two minor children drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Dinajpur and Rangpur, on Sunday and Monday.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: A minor boy drowned in a ditch in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Jisan Babu, 6, son of Delwar Hossain, a resident of Mandalpara Village under Chandipur Union in the upazila.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Jisan fell in a ditch next to the house at around 3 pm while he was playing on its bank along with other children.  

Later on, locals found his body floating on water and recovered it from the ditch.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parbatipur Model Police Station (PS) Abul Hasnat Khan confirmed the incident.

RANGPUR: A minor child drowned in a pond in Kawnia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Shah Fardin Hossain, 3, son of Faisal Rashid, a resident of Harishwar Village in the upazila.

It was known that the child fell down into a pond next to their house while playing near its bank at around 3 pm.

Sensing the matter, the family members rescued him from the pond and took to a local hospital, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

Kawnia PS OC Montaser Billah confirmed the incident.


