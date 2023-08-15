

NSTU VC reappointed



He has been re-appointed as VC following the approval of the president and chancellor under Clause 10 (1) of the University Act-2001.



In this connection, a circular signed by Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department under the Ministry of Education Roksana Begum, was issued on Sunday.

It is the first time, a VC of the NSTU has been re-appointed.



