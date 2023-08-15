NSTU VC reappointed

Video
Countryside

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Our Correspondent

NOAKHALI, Aug 14: Dr Md Didar-ul-Alam has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Noakhali Science and Technology University (NSTU) for the second time.

He has been re-appointed as VC following the approval of the president and chancellor under Clause 10 (1) of the University Act-2001.

In this connection, a circular signed by Deputy Secretary of the Secondary and Higher Education Department under  the Ministry of Education Roksana Begum, was issued on Sunday.

It is the first time, a VC of the NSTU has been re-appointed.


