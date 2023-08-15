

Water-logging causes public sufferings at Kalapara



The water-logging is created in residential areas of Kalapara Poura and Tiakhali Union due to blockade of sewerage line. The water-logging has been continuing for the last one week.



Jin canal for passing water from Kalapara Municipality has got truncated because of grabbing and pollution.

Several times locals demanded rescuing the grabbed canal and making it free from pollution. But their demand was not met.



A recent visit found submergence of Badurtali, Cingoria, Nachnapara, Islampur, Madrasa road, Naiyapatti, veterinary hospital road, college road, office, mahalla, and many houses at Tiakhali Union. Though the rain stopped, the water passing from these areas is halted due to the capacity-cut of the Jin canal. Cooking ovens are still in water.



A farmer of Anjupara Village at Tiakhali Union near Payra Port Md Asadul Khan said, "Our road, houses, croplands, fish enclosures, and ponds all are under water. Earlier our areas would not be submerged so deeply when the canal was open. Local influentials have raised houses grabbing the canal from Rahmatpur to Naiyapatti. So water cannot recede."



A Tiakhali farmer Md Shahjahan Hawladar said, by raising dykes at different points of Jin canal, fishing farming is going on. Also houses have been raised grabbing the canal space.



Convenor of local organisation Nagorik Comrade Nasir Talukdar said, "We formed human chain, submitted memorandum, and held meeting with local administration several times. Later on, the government lease of the Jin canal was cancelled, and permanent dyke in Chingoria area was removed."



The canal was supposed to make free of grabbing gradually. But due to unknown reasons, the freeing move got stopped, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (Land and Executive Magistrate (Patuakhali) Nayem Uddin said, "We went to inspect. Necessary legal measures will be taken soon."



