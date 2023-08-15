Video
Home Countryside

Boy dies falling from roof

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Our Correspondent

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI, Aug 14: A madrasa student died after falling from the roof of the madrasa building in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Md Sultan Mahmud, 12, son of Rafiq Uddin of Oxygen Bepari Para in Chattogram. He was a fourth grader at Kaptai Al-Amin Nuria Dakhil Madrasa and Shishu Sanad Orphanage.

It was known that Sultan Mahmud was a residential student of the madrasa. At around 5 pm on Sunday, he fell on the ground from the roof of the madrasa building accidentally while playing with other students there, in which he was critically injured.
 
Injured Sultan was rescued and taken to a local hospital first and later, shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) following deterioration of his condition.

Later on, the boy succumbed to his injuries at the CMCH at night while undergoing treatment.

Officer-in-Charge of Kaptai Police Station Jashim Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps would be taken after investigation.



