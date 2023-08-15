Video
Home Foreign News

Almost 50 dead in northern India due to heavy rain

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

DEHRADUN, Aug 14: At least 49 people were killed, nine of them in a temple collapse, and dozens more were feared missing after intense rains caused floods and landslides in India, officials said Monday.

Days of torrential downpours have washed away vehicles, demolished buildings and destroyed bridges in the northern Himalayan states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Flooding and landslides are common and cause widespread devastation during India's treacherous monsoon season, but experts say climate change is increasing their frequency and severity.

In Himachal Pradesh, 41 people were killed in the past 24 hours, up from an earlier toll of 16, an official toll showed. That included at least nine killed in the collapse of a Hindu temple in the state capital, Shimla.
At least 13 others were missing, it said.

"The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped," chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said in a statement.

At least eight others have been killed since Friday in neighbouring Uttarakhand state, officials said. Images from hard-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh showed bodies being pulled out of thick piles of dark earth that had crushed buildings and smashed roofs.    �AFP



