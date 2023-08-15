Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

King Charles III to visit France in September

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 96

King Charles III to visit France in September

King Charles III to visit France in September

PARIS, Aug 14: King Charles III will travel to France for a state visit in September, a French newspaper has reported, six months after a scheduled trip was cancelled because of violent protests.

The planned journey, intended to highlight warming Franco-British relations, had been postponed in March at the last minute as angry mass protests against pension reform shook France.

At the weekend the regional daily Sud-Ouest said that the state visit would now take place in September, and that the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla would visit Paris and Bordeaux in the southwest as originally planned.

The approximate dates are September 20 to 22, the paper said, adding that King Charles's security detail had come to Bordeaux in July to prepare the visit.

Sud Ouest note that late September is already a very busy time for France because of a scheduled visit by Pope Francis and the Rugby World Cup being hosted by France.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Almost 50 dead in northern India due to heavy rain
King Charles III to visit France in September
Little-known senator Kakar sworn in as new Pakistan PM
Biden fights for political gain a year after ambitious climate law
Militants attack convoy of Chinese engineers in Pakistan's Gwadar
US, Japan to develop hypersonic missile interceptor - Yomiuri
China condemns visit of 'troublemaker' Taiwan vice president to US
Scholz urges further talks after Saudi-led Ukraine summit


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft