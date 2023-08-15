Getafe frustrate Barcelona

GETAFE, AUG 14: Spanish champions Barcelona began their La Liga title defence with a frustrating 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday, with both sides reduced to 10 men in a bad-tempered clash.



Barca winger Raphinha was sent off for an elbow in the first half and Getafe's Jaime Mata was dismissed early in the second for two yellow cards.



Xavi Hernandez earned a red card himself for touchline complaints as his Barcelona side battled to find a late winner but, like last season, they started their domestic campaign with a goalless draw. �AFP