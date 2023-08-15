Floodlight catches fire at Sher-e-Bangla stadium







No accident however occurred due to the incident. The players moved away from that side of the ground following the incident.



According to BCB Ground Committee manager Abdul Baten, the fire resulted from an electric short circuit.

The floodlights were turned on due to today's overcast condition.



Mushfiqur Rahim and Nazmul Hossain Shanto were batting in a match scenario practice session while the floodlight caught fire.



Due to the rain, the closed door practice started a little later than the scheduled time. After the warm-up, the cricketers started match scenario practice. �BSS



