Bangladesh Cricket Board to Observe National Mourning Day

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will observe the National Mourning Day today (Tuesday) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium with various programmes.

On August 15 in 1975, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members were brutally assassinated at the Dhanmondi 32 residence.

The day's programme includes recitation from the Holy Quran, special prayers and distribution of food to students of madrasahs.

Quran recitation will begin at 8am while the special prayers will commence at 9:50am followed by distribution of food at the North Plaza Area in presence of BCB President Nazmul Hassan Papon, MP.    �BSS


