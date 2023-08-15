Video
Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 82

CINCINNATI, AUG 14: Carlos Alcaraz has put his quarter-final loss at the Toronto Masters behind him as he prepares to renew his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati next week.

The Spanish world number one made a surprisingly early exit in Canada, bundled out of the last eight by Tommy Paul in three sets to end a lacklustre campaign.

But the 20-year-old was in no mood to dwell on that loss on Sunday as he looked ahead to the Cincinnati Masters, the last warm-up before he launches the defence of his US Open crown later this month.

This week's tournament in the Midwest carries added intrigue with a field that contains 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

The pair last met in the Wimbledon final, with the Spaniard prevailing in a five-set classic. Djokovic has not played since that defeat a month ago, and Alcaraz can't wait to lock horns with the Serb once again.

"I like those battles. I like to know that I can lose, and I can recover it at the same time," Alcaraz said on Sunday.

"You must enjoy (it) when the battle is against one of the legends from our sport, against Novak.

"I feel I'm (the) main opponent; for me, it's something crazy, and I'm trying to enjoy."

Alcaraz got caught out on Friday in Toronto as he lost to American Paul. But the bitter taste did not linger long.
 
"The main goal is to stay in the top spot," Alcaraz said. "And if I lose it, try to recover it as fast as I can."
He added that his recent Canadian setback should remain a distant - if unpleasant - memory.

"It wasn't a good week for me, (there are) a lot of things to improve coming into this tournament.  "Last year, I lost (Montreal first round) and then (Cincinnati quarters) - and then I won the US Open.    �AFP


