Hockey players given four-day rest







The Hockey event in Asiad is scheduled to be played from 23 September to 8 October in China's most populous city Zhejiang's capitalHangzhou.



The boys were givenabreak after two sessions of practice on Monday. Although skipper Russel Mahmud Jimmy and co got a four-day break, their South Korean coach Yong Kim was granted a seven-day break. The foreign coach is already on way his way home.

The players will resume their training on Saturday morning and, before that, they will report to the camp official on Friday night. The local coaches will conduct the training and practice sessions in the absence of the foreign coach. The South Korean coach is expected to join the boys on Tuesday.



Currently, the boys are playing two practice matches against service teams every week. It was learned that there were less chance for the boys to play any practice match against foreign teams before leaving the country. Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) has a plan to play a few practice matches against others in China.



