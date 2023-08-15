Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 15 August, 2023, 5:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Cricket referee Debabrata Paul 'resigns' after anti-govt protest

Published : Tuesday, 15 August, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114

Cricket referee Debabrata Paul 'resigns' after anti-govt protest

Cricket referee Debabrata Paul 'resigns' after anti-govt protest

A top Bangladeshi cricket referee said Monday he had "resigned" after taking part in anti-government protests, with supporters alleging he was pushed out under pressure.

Debabrata Paul, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) match referee coordinator, took part in a rally of the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) on Friday, sparking criticism from other officials at the influential board.

"I found the situation really uncomfortable, so I resigned," Paul told AFP, declining to comment further.

But supporters close to Paul said he had been castigated by BCB directors in players' messaging groups for taking part in the protest and that he felt "abused".

Paul, who represents Bangladesh in the FICA, the global cricket players' association, had been serving as a match referee in local leagues since 2006, and has overseen 134 domestic matches.

BCB umpires committee chairman Iftekhar Rahman said that he had spoken to Paul over his participation in the protest, but denied he had been forced to quit.

"We are also shocked at his resignation," Rahman told AFP. "We did not put any pressure on him."

The opposition BNP are seeking the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in elections slated for January.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Getafe frustrate Barcelona
Floodlight catches fire at Sher-e-Bangla stadium
Bangladesh Cricket Board to Observe National Mourning Day
Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati
Hockey players given four-day rest
Cricket referee Debabrata Paul 'resigns' after anti-govt protest
It's high time to show how good we are: Shakib
Real sign Chelsea keeper Kepa on season-long loan to replace Courtois


Latest News
Youth gets life-term in C'nawabganj drugs case
Sayeedi's janaja held in Pirojpur
One dies from electrocution in Faridpur
Keraniganj godown fire death toll rises to 4
Youth commits suicide after killing wife in Mymensingh
Zia behind August 15 killings: Hasan Mahmud
Jamaat-Shibir men went on overnight rampage at BSMMU
BNP expresses condolences at death of Sayeedi
7 shops, 3 houses burnt in Kamalganj fire
Ex-air chief Bir Uttam Sultan Mahmud passes away
Most Read News
Delwar Hossain Sayeedi dies of heart attack
Stop harassing bus passengers
HC stays Cumilla Varsity student Iqbal's expulsion order
Ex-BNP state minister Redwan jailed for 3 yrs in graft case
Sayeedi's body taken to Pirojpur, to be buried at his foundation's graveyard
Tasnia Farin ties the knot after eight and a half years of love
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake jolts Bangladesh
Our RMG industry becoming sustainable
43 Rohingyas rescued in Cox's Bazar while being trafficked, two held
Elevated expressway: Airport to Farmgate section to open on Sept 2
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft